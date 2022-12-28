International cello day: Know all about the instrument & the man behind the day being celebrated | Pixabay/Representative

International cellow day is celebrated on December 29. A cello which is the short form for violoncello is a string musical instrument which comes with four strings tuned in perfect fifths.

Know who this day is dedicated to?

The informal holiday mainly celebrated by cellists is dedicated to Pablo Casals, a well-known Catalan cellist. Casals is considered to be one of the greatest cellists of all time and December 29 is his birthday. And ofcourse, he was the one who is known to popularise the instrument this much. Anyone who has a keen interest in the instrument knows his name and his beautiful music work.

The cello

As per anydayguide, the musical instrument, cello, is a bowed, and sometimes plucked (between 4-18 strings), string musical instrument with four strings. The instrument is used by solo artists, as well as in ensembles, orchestras, and sometimes even in the rock bands.

Apart from Pablo Casals, other renowned cellists include Mstislav Rostropovich, Yo-Yo Ma and Paul Tortelier.

Cellist Casals

Pablo Casals was born on December 29, 1876 in Catalonia's El Vendrell. Casasl was taught to play the cello by his father from an early age. But, apart from the Cello, Casals could play the flute, piano and violin by th etim ehe turned 4. He began to study his favourite instrument, the cello, after enrolling in the municipal school of music in Barcelona.

In the early 20th century, Casals became an internationally acclaimed musician and began to tour Europe. He went on solo performance and even performed with chamber music ensembles and orchestras. Some of his best known recordings are Bach Cello Suites which he made in the late 1930s.

Know the different ways you can celebrate the day

Well, there are a lot of different ways to celebrate the day if you are an enthusiast. Ones who enjoy listening to the musical insurument can buy a recording or simply google and listen to the best works of Casals. For the once who play theinstrument, you can gather your fellow musicians and learn a new cello piece. You can record the piece and upload it on social media.