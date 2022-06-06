Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, successfully test-fired

Photo: Twitter Image

A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours (7:30 pm) today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said, ANI reported.

The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system, Defence Ministry said.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the ministry said, adding that "the successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability."