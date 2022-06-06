e-Paper Get App

Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, successfully test-fired

The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system, Defence Ministry said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter Image

A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours (7:30 pm) today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said, ANI reported.

The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system, Defence Ministry said.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the ministry said, adding that "the successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability."

Read Also
DAC approves procurement of military equipment, platforms worth Rs. 76,390 cr
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaIntermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, successfully test-fired

RECENT STORIES

Thane logs 273 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

Thane logs 273 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to hotel in Malad ahead of Rajya Sabha elections; see pics

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to hotel in Malad ahead of Rajya Sabha elections; see pics

Navi Numbai: 32-year-old held with banned gutkha worth Rs 4.9 lakhs

Navi Numbai: 32-year-old held with banned gutkha worth Rs 4.9 lakhs

Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER due to liver-related...

Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER due to liver-related...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon