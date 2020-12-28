Interfaith marriage: Allahabad HC quashes FIR, says adult woman has right to live as she wishes

The Allahabad High Court has quashed an FIR lodged against a Muslim man over a marriage with a Hindu woman, ruling that she had a right to live her life on her own terms.

Upholding the interfaith marriage in a case from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, a bench of Justice Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal said the woman is an adult according to her high school certificate.

It said the woman, Shikha, has the right to live life according to her own wishes and terms and she has expressed her desire to stay with her husband. The bench said she is free to do so.

The judgment was delivered on December 18 on a habeas corpus petition.

The Kotwali Dehat police in Etah district had registered a case in September against the man, Salman alias Karan, under section 366 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with "inducing" or abducting a woman to compel her into marriage.

On December 7, Etah's Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered that Shikha should be handed over to the child welfare committee. The committee then sent her to her parents the next day against her wishes.