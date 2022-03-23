Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Interesting fun facts that you probably didn't know about Maharashtra

The state has a rich history and a strong cultural confluence. At the same time, the state is making advancements in various fields like health, industry, education, etc. We travel the length and the breadth of the state and come across interesting insights

Photo Courtesy: DOT-Maharastra Tourism

Advertisement