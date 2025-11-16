'Insult To My Sister Is Unbearable': Tej Pratap Yadav Comes In Support Of Rohini Acharya

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has issued a sharp response to sister Rohini Acharya’s explosive accusations against the family. Rohini, who recently cut ties with the Yadav household, alleged she was blamed for the RJD’s severe electoral defeat and was even threatened with a slipper during a confrontation.

“I endured everything that happened to me, but the humiliation my sister faced is absolutely intolerable,” Tej Pratap said in a strongly worded online statement, recalling how he, too, was once ousted from both the family and the party by his father.

Rohini left for Singapore on Saturday after alleging harassment and mistreatment by family members. Tej Pratap said the developments had deeply shaken him, warning that the people of Bihar would not pardon those responsible for targeting his sister.

“Ever since I heard that a slipper was raised at my sister Rohini, the pain in my heart has turned into flames. When public emotions are wounded, even the dust settles from clouded judgment. A few individuals have misled Tejashwi as well,” he said.

Issuing a veiled threat, he sought his father’s permission to act in defence of the family’s honour. “The consequences of this injustice will be severe. Time’s judgment is unforgiving. I appeal to my father and political guru, Lalu Prasad Yadav—just give me a signal. The people of Bihar will themselves deal with these ‘Jaichands.’ This fight is not political; it is about family honour, a daughter’s dignity, and the self-respect of Bihar,” he declared.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD in May for “irresponsible” behaviour after he admitted online to being in a relationship— claims he later attributed to a hacked social media account.