Congress demands probe into reports of drunk CM Bhagwant Mann's offloading at Frankfurt

The Congress on Monday demanded a probe into the reports of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's deplaning at Germany's Frankfurt airport for being allegedly drunk.

Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asked the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to 'enquire from Lufthansa and make the reason public'.

At the last minute, CM Bhagwant Mann had to skip his scheduled flight from Germany's Frankfurt to Delhi on Sunday as he was allegedly deplaned for being in an inebriated state. According to media reports, the AAP leader, who was on an eight-day trip to Germany, delayed his departure as he was unwell.

Slamming CM Mann for being drunk, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Dy CM Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "these reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over."

Taking to Twitter, Badal said, "Shockingly, Pb govt is mum over these reports involving their CM @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi & national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart."

AAP denies claims of Mann 'being drunk'

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has denied the claims and has termed it false and frivolous. AAP director of media communication, Chander Suta Dogra, however, said, "Mr. Mann was a little unwell and he would catch a flight later tonight from Frankfurt and would be back."

An Indian co-passenger on the same flight, who did not wish to be named, alleged in a communication with a news & views portal, indianarrative.com that, “the Chief Minister was not steady on his feet as he had imbibed excessive alcohol and had to be supported by his wife and security personnel accompanying him.”

The passenger claimed the departure of the flight was delayed by over 4 hours as the luggage of the CM’s entourage, which was loaded on the plane, had to be taken off. Punjab government officials tried to prevail upon the Lufthansa flight crew not to deplane Mann as he had to attend many important meetings fixed for the next day, but they refused to compromise on their flight safety rules, he added.

