Instagram down again? Users head to Twitter to find out - Check out best memes and jokes here

Users on Tuesday complained that Instagram was down yet again as they headed to Twitter to check if it was just them or the photo-sharing app faced a global outage.

Instagrammers complained on micro-blogging site Twitter that they could not open the app.

Now this seems to be quite a regular problem as just few days ago social networking sites WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram went down. Many users faced problems while sending and receiving messages. Also, no videos or photos could be loaded on the apps.