Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram services restored after brief outage - Here's what happened

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users faced an outage on Friday evening, with thousands taking to Twitter to air their grievance. Having begun around 11 pm, the issue lasted about 45 minutes. While some were unable to send or receives messages or make calls via the apps, others reportedly failed to even log onto WhatsApp Web. Thus far there has been no official reason given for the incident, even as the various platforms took to Twitter to acknowledge the issue once it had been resolved.

"Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble," tweeted the Instagram handle.

"Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back!" exclaimed the WhatsApp handle a little after midnight.