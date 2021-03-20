Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram services restored after brief outage - Here's what happened

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users faced an outage on Friday evening, with thousands taking to Twitter to air their grievance. Having begun around 11 pm, the issue lasted about 45 minutes. While some were unable to send or receives messages or make calls via the apps, others reportedly failed to even log onto WhatsApp Web. Thus far there has been no official reason given for the incident, even as the various platforms took to Twitter to acknowledge the issue once it had been resolved.
"Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble," tweeted the Instagram handle.
"Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back!" exclaimed the WhatsApp handle a little after midnight.
While the companies did not explain the issue in detail, an Indian Express report quotes a Facebook spokesperson to say that they had faced a "technical issue". A Twitter post by the Facebook Gaming handle explained during the outage that there were multiple issues affecting their products.
The outage had hit people across the country, and abroad. With access to most of their staple social media platforms cut off, netizens had descended in droves on Twitter and to an extent, LinkedIn. Thousands of memes and irate comments had turned the outage into a trending topic on the microblogging platform, even as others logged onto downdetector to register their issue.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)