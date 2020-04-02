Indore stone-pelting: 7 arrested for attacking healthcare officials in Taat Patti Bakhal

Seven people were arrested on Thursday attacking a team of healthcare workers health workers and damaging police barricades in Indore’s Taat Patti Bakhal. The identification of other accused is being done on the basis of video footages.

City Superintendent of Police (Sarafa) DK Tiwari said that the accused were identified based on the CCTV footage.

Chhatripura police arrested seven people named Mustafa, Naushad, Mohammad Gulrez, Shahrukh Khan, Mubarik, Shoeb alias Shobi and Mazid Khan, the residents of Taat Patti Bakhal area. They are being questioned about their other accomplices.

A video has gone viral in which the team of health workers and the employees of Indore Municipal Corporation were fleeing after some men pelted stones on them in Taat Patti Bakhal area.

Earlier, Indore's Shahar Qazi has expressed his regret over the stone-pelting incident at Indore’s Taat Patti Bakhal that has left people outraged and fuming.

Shahar Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali said that such incidents would not be tolerated and that the healthcare workers had come to the locality to save people’s lives. “You should not fall prey to misunderstandings and help everyone. Take care of yourself and healthcare workers. We should support the administration to fight this disease, he appealed.