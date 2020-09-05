Indo-China conflict: Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, Trump offers to mediate - the story so far

There have been simmering border tensions between India and China in recent months. From the Galwan valley clash to the more recent Chinese attempts to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake on August 29 -- the situation continues to remain grim.

More recently, on Friday night, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had held talks with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow with a focus on easing escalating border tension in eastern Ladakh. They met on the sidelines of a meeting of the Defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

What has been the outcome of the meeting?

The situation however seems to be far from resolved as the Chinese government was reported to have released a statement wherein they blamed India for the entire situation and warned that "China cannot lose an inch of its territory".

The details of the 2 hours and 20 minutes long meeting as given by India's Defence Ministry however are slightly different.