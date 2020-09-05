Amid Indo-China tensions, Indian Army rescues Chinese citizens in Sikkim

New Delhi: The Indian Army extended a helping hand to three Chinese citizens who lost their way in the Plateau area of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet.

This happened when both the countries were engaged in a four month long standoff at the border in Eastern Ladakh.

The incident happened on September 3.

Realising the danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens, which included two men and one woman in the sub zero temperatures, the soldiers of the Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance, including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

The Indian troops also gave them appropriate guidance to reach their destination after which they moved back.

The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance.