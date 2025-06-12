 IndiGo Flight Returns To Kolkata After Air India AI-171 Crash Forces Ahmedabad Airport Closure
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndiGo Flight Returns To Kolkata After Air India AI-171 Crash Forces Ahmedabad Airport Closure

IndiGo Flight Returns To Kolkata After Air India AI-171 Crash Forces Ahmedabad Airport Closure

IndiGo flight 6E-318, which departed from Kolkata at 1.49 pm, came back after being airborne, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson in Kolkata said. The flight which had departed from stand number 53, had 179 passengers on board.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo Flight Returns To Kolkata After Air India AI-171 Crash Forces Ahmedabad Airport Closure | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Kolkata: A private airline's flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad returned to NSCBI Airport here on Thursday after getting airborne since the destination was closed after an Air India aircraft crashed shortly after take-off, officials said.

IndiGo flight 6E-318, which departed from Kolkata at 1.49 pm, came back after being airborne, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson in Kolkata said.

The flight which had departed from stand number 53, had 179 passengers on board.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Renews Debate On India's Air Safety Amid Reminders Of Past Aviation Disasters
article-image

The aircraft returned to Kolkata around 2.52 pm, the spokesperson said.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft that crashed was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 are Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national, Air India said.

Several casualties are feared.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...