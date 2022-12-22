IndiGo crew & passenger argument row takes new turn Twitterati & Jet CEO now engage in verbal spat over incident | Twitter video grab

JET airways CEO Sanjeev Kapoor has come out in support of the IndiGo airhostess who recently made headlines after a video of her getting into a heated argument with a passenger surfaced online.

Defending the crew members, Kapoor said that he has time and again iterated that crew are humans too and over the years they have been slapped, abused and called 'servant' on flights. "Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under," he said. His words of support have been countered by a Twitterati who says that the passenger's side has not been heard yet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kapoor: 'I said nothing about the passenger'

The Jet CEO replied to this saying, “I said nothing about the passenger. However we know from the video that another crew member was reduced to tears after interaction with this passenger, and he used the term "servant". Thanks.”

The Istanbul-Delhi flight argument started because of a meal choice by the passenger. The man had reportedly behaved in a rude manner and made a crew member cry because of his tone. The crew member arguing in the video reportedly took stand for her colleague and this is when the matter escalated to a point where the pax called her 'servant' and even went on to shout 'shut up' at her.

Kapoor's reply to the Twitter user plainly pointed out to facts. He went on to recall an incident wherein a crew member was slapped by a passenger because of a problem with this meal choice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'You are associated with the industry hence...'

Another user points out that Kapoor's association with the industry is making him defend the airhostess. "I have a feeling that you sympathise this situation because of your association with the industry. In the video I could only see the crew raising voice than the passenger," said the user.

Kapoor again points out that the person is missing out on the basics of the matter and how he calls the crew member a 'servant'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

And the spat continues...

Further escalating the argument a man even asks Kapoor to educate the crew members as to the usage of the word 'servant' and what it means.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'You sir, are then a part of the problem..'

This doesn't end here. Kapoor again replies to the Twitter user. He writes, "You, sir, are then part of the problem. As any reasonable person would agree, use of the word "servant" and its implications depend on the context in which it is used, **especially in India**. Justifying such usage with crew in the context it was used, is simply unacceptable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DGCA looking into the matter

As per sources, aviation regulator DGCA is looking into the matter on the IndiGo flight.