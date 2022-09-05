India's relations with Israel 'restricted' in the past, due to 'political reasons': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar | ANI

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the days when vote bank politics would dominate foreign policy are gone and New Delhi's present ties with Tel Aviv is evidence of that, while speaking about the India-Israel relationship at an event in Gujarat.

"Due to some political reasons, we had to restrict ourselves from enhancing relations with Israel. PM Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister who went to Israel... The time has gone when we used to keep national interest aside for vote bank politics," Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Jaishankar was highlighting India's foreign policy while launching the Gujarati translation of his book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'.

India is the only country where Israel has the position of Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector.