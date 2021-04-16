India's record-setting COVID-19 surge continues: Over 2 lakh cases reported for second day in a row

In what is certain to set alarm bells ringing, India continues to set new records when it comes to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A day after the single day case tally crossed the 2 lakh mark for the first time ever, the numbers have risen even higher. On Friday, India reported 2,17,353 new cases, 1,18,302 discharges and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per Union Health Ministry data, the active case tally has now reached 15,69,743 even as the cumulative death toll rises to 1,74,308. At the same time, as of Friday morning, a total of 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses have been given.