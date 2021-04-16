India

Updated on

India's record-setting COVID-19 surge continues: Over 2 lakh cases reported for second day in a row

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Health workers take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Mumbai: Health workers take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
(PTI Photo)

In what is certain to set alarm bells ringing, India continues to set new records when it comes to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A day after the single day case tally crossed the 2 lakh mark for the first time ever, the numbers have risen even higher. On Friday, India reported 2,17,353 new cases, 1,18,302 discharges and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per Union Health Ministry data, the active case tally has now reached 15,69,743 even as the cumulative death toll rises to 1,74,308. At the same time, as of Friday morning, a total of 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses have been given.

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in