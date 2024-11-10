 India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

The 60-kilometre track will enable advanced testing of rolling stock which includes high-speed trials for bullet trains, and introduce new capabilities in railway infrastructure. Once it becomes operational, the track will accommodate speeds of up to 230 kmph, marking a milestone for high-speed rail testing in India.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

New Delhi: India's first dedicated railway test track, under construction in Rajasthan, is expected to be completed by December 2025 with a total investment of Rs 820 crore, according to the Ministry of Railways.

The 60-kilometre track will enable advanced testing of rolling stock which includes high-speed trials for bullet trains, and introduce new capabilities in railway infrastructure. Once it becomes operational, the track will accommodate speeds of up to 230 kmph, marking a milestone for high-speed rail testing in India.

Read Also
Tragic! Railway Employee Crushed To Death As Driver Accidentally Reverses Engine At Barauni Junction...
article-image

Where Would It Be?

Located near Sambhar Lake in the Jodhpur Division, about 80 kilometres from Jaipur, the track runs between Gudha and Thathana Mithdi in the Deedwana district. The new track marks a milestone for Indian Railways, allowing extensive testing without disrupting existing passenger services.

FPJ Shorts
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)
SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?
SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?

In addition to bullet trains, the track will test high-speed, semi-high-speed, and metro trains in the future. Research Design and Standards Organisation (RSDO) will evaluate every parameter of train performance, including stability and safety on deteriorated tracks before any coach, bogie, or engine is cleared for regular use.

The layout of the track includes numerous curved sections designed for testing train performance at varying speeds. With curves tailored for both low and high-speed tests, the track allows for realistic assessments of how trains respond to sharp turns without reducing speed.

Read Also
Indian Railways Clinches Gold at 18th USIC World Railway Volleyball Championship
article-image

The facility will also test comprehensive safety and durability parameters such as accident resistance, rolling stock stability, and track material quality. RDSO is overseeing the project, which features seven large bridges, 129 small bridges, and four stations - Gudha, Jabdinagar, Nawan, and Mithadi.

About Project's Engineering

The project's engineering includes Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) and steel bridges built to withstand the high-speed vibrations of modern trains. Stainless steel components have been used to prevent corrosion in Sambhar Lake’s alkaline environment, ensuring longevity and safety. This test track will allow India to conduct all train trials domestically, avoiding disruptions to regular rail schedules. It will be available for testing by neighbouring countries, too, showcasing India’s growing expertise in railway infrastructure.

Read Also
Pakistan: 20 People Killed, 30 Injured After Bomb Explodes At Quetta Railway Station; Visuals...
article-image

The layout includes a high-speed loop of 13 km at Gudha, a 3 km quick-testing loop at Nawa, and a 20 km curve-testing loop at Meethadi. Additionally, a 7 km twisting track section is being laid to evaluate the train’s response on damaged tracks, aiming to enhance safety protocols for varying rail conditions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...