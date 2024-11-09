Pakistan: 20 People Killed, 30 Injured After Bomb Explodes At Quetta Railway Station; Visuals Surface

Peshawar: At least 20 people were killed and 30 others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan on Saturday, according to a media report.

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform, Geo News reported.

Islamabad — At least 21 people were killed and 30 others were injured in a bomb explosion near Quetta's railway station marking the latest incident of unrest in Balochistan.

Preliminary reports… pic.twitter.com/dlDDtXiI0O — Tariq Bhat (@TariqBhatANN) November 9, 2024

At least 16 killed, 18 injured in blast at Quetta railway station. An explosion rocked Quetta’s railway station on Saturday morning, claiming at least 16 lives and injuring at least 18 others. pic.twitter.com/708nVlrwsX — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) November 9, 2024

#Quetta blast CCTV footage



"a Fidayee attack was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta Railway Station as they were returning via Jaffer Express after completing a course at the Infantry School. The attack was executed by the BLA’s Fidayee unit, Majeed Brigade." -… pic.twitter.com/cA9kw2s1Ks — Bahot | باہوٹ (@bahot_baluch) November 9, 2024

The Jaffer Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 am, the report said, quoting railway officials.

The officials said the train had not yet arrived at the platform when the explosion took place.

Given the station's usual crowd, there is a high risk of significant casualties, the report said.

