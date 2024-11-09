 Pakistan: 20 People Killed, 30 Injured After Bomb Explodes At Quetta Railway Station; Visuals Surface
PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Peshawar: At least 20 people were killed and 30 others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan on Saturday, according to a media report.

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform, Geo News reported.

The Jaffer Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 am, the report said, quoting railway officials.

The officials said the train had not yet arrived at the platform when the explosion took place.

Given the station's usual crowd, there is a high risk of significant casualties, the report said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

