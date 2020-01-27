'India's constitution and democracy is in danger, won't let country to be divided': Yashwant Sinha

He further said: "Hatred for each other is growing among the masses and this needs to be checked. In a democracy, each of us has a right to be heard. If the people are unhappy over something the government needs to hear them."

Sinha had begun his peace march with his supporters on January 9 from Mumbai. So far he has covered Rajasthan, Haryana and now Uttar Pradesh. The Yatra will conclude at Rajghat in Delhi on January 30, which is the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Yashwant Sinha has got the support of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha in his Yatra.

The former union minister unfurled the flag with Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah on Saturday on the occasion of Republic Day.