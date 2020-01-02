'#FreeSadaf: This is death of democracy': Twitterati hit out at UP police over arrest of activist Sadaf Jafar

Reportedly she was the lone women arrested that day in the state.

"She has been beaten with a baton on her legs and hands. The police also kicked her on the belly, following which she had internal bleeding," The Quint quoted her sister as saying.

According to reports, Jafar is a single mother to two young children.

She was live on Facebook at the time of the incident. In a video on her Facebook profile she can be seen asking the police in the area why they were not stopping those engaging in stone pelting. She can also be heard commenting on the scarcity of police officials in an area of unrest.

In another video she can be seen walking among the gathered police officials when a policewoman detains her.

"Why are you arresting me? What have I done? Why didn't you arrest those who were throwing stones?" she can be heard asking.

In the video another person, presumably the official, can be heard retorting, "Those old men were with you only, weren't they?"

Earlier on Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had demanded that party worker Sadaf Zafar be released immediately.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Our party worker Sadaf Zafar was telling the cops to catch unruly elements, but, the UP Police beat her up badly and arrested her. She has two children. This is high-handedness (jyaadtee) and this type of oppression will not work."

According to a tweet by historian Rana Safvi, Jafar's bail plea was dismissed on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh police however denies this. In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday evening, the Superintendent of Police can be seen saying that Jafar had undergone a medical test after she was arrested.

SHO Hazratganj Police Station Dheerendra Pratap Kushwaha on Sunday said that the Congress worker was arrested in Lucknow along with other protestors and sent to jail, reported PTI.