'Read it when you get time off from dividing the country': Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM Modi

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Congress appears to have sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi a copy of the Constitution.
Taking to Twitter the opposition party shared a screenshot from an Amazon order for a copy of The Constitution of India. The billing address in the image was that of the Central Secretariat.
"Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress," the party wrote on Twitter.
The post amused many on social media, with several pointing out that the mode of payment was set as 'pay on delivery'.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
The opposition party posted several tweets on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, alleging that the government was subverting the Constitution.
They also posted an explainer video of sorts that provided "the A B C of the Preamble to the Constitution, simplified enough for the BJP to understand."
The party's Twitter handle also shared several tenets from the constitution, taking a jibe at the BJP at the same time. In one tweet, the Congress said a lesson the Bharatiya Janata Party has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution.
"It is this article that is completely violated by the government's Citizenship Amendment Act," the party said.
"It is important to remember that it is enshrined in our Constitution that all persons are protected from discrimination of any form. Therefore, any attempt to draft laws based on discrimination are unconstitutional," it added.
The Congress also tweeted the videos of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reading the Preamble from a protest assembly at Rajghat recently.
Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of the Republic Day.
In a message on the eve of the Republic Day, Sonia Gandhi urged people on Saturday to rise above personal prejudices and stand united to protect the Constitution and its values, claiming that they are being attacked through a "deep-rooted" conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies)
