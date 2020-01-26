'Read it when you get time off from dividing the country': Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM Modi

The opposition party posted several tweets on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, alleging that the government was subverting the Constitution.

They also posted an explainer video of sorts that provided "the A B C of the Preamble to the Constitution, simplified enough for the BJP to understand."

The party's Twitter handle also shared several tenets from the constitution, taking a jibe at the BJP at the same time. In one tweet, the Congress said a lesson the Bharatiya Janata Party has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution.

"It is this article that is completely violated by the government's Citizenship Amendment Act," the party said.