2 Congress leaders enter into brawl during flag hoisting ceremony in Indore

On Sunday, while Republic Day fervor gripped the nations, two Congress leaders were seen indulging in a fight during the flag hoisting ceremony in Indore.

A video that was shared by news agency ANI shows two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir entering into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony at the party office in Indore. The two leaders can also be seen hitting each other after which police intervened and separated the two leaders.

Here's the video: