2 Congress leaders enter into brawl during flag hoisting ceremony in Indore

On Sunday, while Republic Day fervor gripped the nations, two Congress leaders were seen indulging in a fight during the flag hoisting ceremony in Indore.
A video that was shared by news agency ANI shows two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir entering into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony at the party office in Indore. The two leaders can also be seen hitting each other after which police intervened and separated the two leaders.
Here's the video:
India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today (January 26) marking it with grand celebrations in the national capital and all across the nation. Republic Day is celebrated to honour the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect. India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress was put on display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath.
Anti-satellite weapon - Mission Shakthi developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Army's battle tank Bhishma, infantry combat vehicles, Air Forces' newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters, in addition to tableaux depicting Akash and Astra missiles and Navy's prowess will be showcased during the 90-minute long parade. Twenty tableaux - 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various Ministries/Departments depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage and economic progress will roll down the Rajpath.
