 India's 5G Smartphone Shipments Surge By 78%, With Samsung Leading: Report
Samsung company led the 5G smartphone market in the country with a 23 per cent market share, followed by Vivo at 16 per cent.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
India's 5G smartphone shipment share grew to 57 per cent | Pexels

India's 5G smartphone shipment share grew to 57 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of this year, marking a 78 per cent (year-on-year) growth, a new report has said.

According to the CyberMedia Research (CMR), Samsung led the 5G smartphone market in the country with a 23 per cent market share, followed by Vivo at 16 per cent. Worth $11 billion, 5G smartphones have been shipped in Q3 2023.

"The 5G smartphone segment continued to headline the market growth, with 44 new launches and a 57 per cent market share. Foldable smartphones experienced remarkable growth, doubling year-on-year. Furthermore, 4G feature phones showed tremendous growth, driven by aspirational India and the demand for companion devices in Urban India," said Shipra Sinha, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

Premium segment witnessed an 11 per cent growth

While India's smartphone market remained flat year-on-year, the overall mobile market saw a slight one per cent decline, the report said. The value-for-money smartphone segment (Rs 7,000-25,000) constituted the largest share at 69 per cent. Despite this, its shipments decreased by 11 per cent (year-on-year). The affordable smartphone segment ( less than Rs 7,000) experienced substantial growth, surging by 78 per cent (year-on-year). The premium segment (Rs 25,000-50,000) witnessed an 11 per cent (year-on-year) growth.

Additionally, the super-premium smartphone segment (Rs 50,000- 1,00,000) and the uber premium segment ( greater than Rs 1,00,000) experienced outstanding year-on-year growth rates of 87 per cent and 136 per cent, respectively, according to the report.

Attractive deals lead to shipment growth

Apple captured a six per cent market share in the smartphone market in Q3 2023. Attractive deals on its previous generation phones resulted in a 44 per cent (year-on-year) shipment growth. The 4G feature phone shipments experienced more than 300 per cent (year-on-year) growth during the quarter. This growth was driven significantly by JioBharat K1 Karbonn and JioBharat V2, collectively capturing 63 per cent market share. The overall feature phone market saw a decline of six per cent (year-on-year).

2G feature phone shipments dropped

Notably, 2G feature phone shipments decreased by 27 per cent (year-on-year), the report showed. Moreover, the analysts estimated a slight overall decline of 1-2 per cent in smartphone shipments for the entire year. "Compared to a year ago, smartphone OEMs will exit 2023 with better inventory levels. As we move forward, OEMs will look to maintain a leaner product portfolio, backed by aggressive marketing to gain market share," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

The analysts also estimated the overall smartphone shipments for the entire 2024 to potentially grow by 8-9 per cent, with 5G shipments anticipated to grow over 40 per cent (year-on-year).

article-image

