Indian Railways to launch Tejas Express train equipped with modern facilities between Delhi and Dehradun

The Indian Railways is set to launch a Tejas Express train equipped with modern onboard facilities between Delhi and Dehradun via Haridwar.
According to Financial Express, an agreement in principle to start a Tejas Express train between Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun has been given on a request by the Uttarakhand chief minister, an official release quoted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal saying. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Goyal in Delhi over the matter.
Tejas Express can touch a maximum speed of 160 km per hour and boasts of several modern features like swanky coaches and ergonomically designed seats. The Tejas Express train offers passengers with aircraft-like facilities such as baggage pick up, comfortable seats, on-board infotainment for passengers, modular bio-toilets, attendant calling buttons, tea and coffee vending machines, mobile charging points and CCTVs, reported Financial Express.
In January, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani flagged off the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, the second semi high-speed train to be run by Railway subsidiary IRCTC. The Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central will run six days a week except on Thursday. The train will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions. The train will have AC Chair Car Executive Class and AC Chair Car coaches. Meals will be served to passengers by on-board service staff.
