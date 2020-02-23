Indian Railways to launch Tejas Express train equipped with modern facilities between Delhi and Dehradun

The Indian Railways is set to launch a Tejas Express train equipped with modern onboard facilities between Delhi and Dehradun via Haridwar.

According to Financial Express, an agreement in principle to start a Tejas Express train between Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun has been given on a request by the Uttarakhand chief minister, an official release quoted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal saying. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Goyal in Delhi over the matter.