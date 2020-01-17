Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express flagged off: Ticket price, schedule, booking and other details

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express schedule:

According to Financial Express, IRCTC the new train will run six days a week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Train number 82902 will leave Ahmedabad Junction at 6:40 AM to reach Mumbai Central at 1:10 PM, taking 6 hours and 30 minutes.

On the return journey, Train number 82901 will depart from Mumbai Central the same day at 3:40 PM, and will arrive at Ahmedabad Junction at 9:55 PM, taking 6 hours and 15 minutes.

En route, the train will stop at Nadiad Junction, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Borivali in both the directions.

What are the fares?

Train fare will be dynamic in nature keeping in consideration the prevailing bus, taxi, rail and airfares. The train will have different series of fares for lean, busy and festive seasons.

According to Financial Express, from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, the ticket price for Executive Chair Car class on the IRCTC website is Rs 2,384 (including Base fare of Rs 1,875, GST of Rs 94, Catering charge of Rs 415) while a ticket for AC Chair Car class is Rs 1,289 (including Base fare of Rs 870, GST of Rs 44, Catering charge of Rs 375).

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a ticket for Executive Chair Car class would cost Rs 2,374 (including Base fare of Rs 1,875, GST of Rs 94, Catering charge of Rs 405) while a ticket for AC Chair Car class would cost Rs 1,274 (including Base fare of Rs 870, GST of Rs 44, Catering charge of Rs 360).

How to book tickets:

The tickets of this train can be booked only online on IRCTC website and there will be no booking available at railway reservation counters. The train seats can also be booked through IRCTC's online travel portal partners like Paytm, Ixigo, PhonePe, Make My Trip, Google, Ibibo, Railyatri and others.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train. There will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota. Foreign Tourist Quota of 6 seats in EC and 12 seats in CC will be available for Foreign Tourists.

Rail Travel Insurance:

All passengers travelling on IRCTC train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs 25 lakhs, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes an exclusive coverage of Rs. 1 lakh against household theft / robbery during the travel period of the passengers. Besides this special feature, in a first of its own, IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train during its run is delayed by more than one hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger.

(With inputs from Agencies)