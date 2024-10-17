Indian Railways Halves Advance Train Reservation Period From 120 To 60 Days

Indian Railways has halved advance train reservation period from 120 to 60 days. As per media reports, the new rule will come into effect from November 1, 2024. The latest decision is sure to lead to strong reactions from people across the country.
The railways have however said that all reservations made till Oct 31, with advance reservation period of 120 days in mind would continue to remain valid.
Additionally, foreign tourists will continue to get benefit of booking a train ticket 365 days before the date of the journey.
The railway ministry's order
(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)
