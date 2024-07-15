Indian Railways Enhances Innovation Through 'Startups For Railways' Initiative | Representational Image

To improve Railway operations & services through innovations, in a significant move towards innovation, Ministry of Railways has launched the “Startups for Railways” initiative on 13 June 2022. This program aims to leverage the expertise of Indian startups, MSMEs, Individual Innovators, R&D Organizations / Institutions, NGOs and entrepreneurs to enhance operational efficiency and safety across the railway network.

As part of this initiative, Indian Railways Innovation portal has also made live at https://innovation.indianrailways.gov.in/ . As on July 2024, a total number of 1942 entities engaged in innovations have registered on Innovation Portal of Indian Railways. These include startups, individual innovators, MSMEs, R&D organizations, and more.

Ministry of Railways has also carried out meticulously planned workshops / meetings / Talk / VC to spread awareness among various stakeholders of Innovation policy which resulted in to the good participation of Startups/Innovators.

Ministry of Railways has received total 423 offers against the 28 problem statements opened so far on Innovation portal. A total of 23 innovation projects have been awarded for 15 problem statements so far. The value of 23 awarded Innovation projects is approx. Rs. 43.87 crore with share of Railway’s grant of approx. Rs. 10.52 crore to eligible entities.

The problem statements for which projects are already awarded includes Design of superior elastomeric pad for heavy haul freight wagons, Light weight wagon for transporting commodities like salt, Rail stress monitoring system, Track inspection technologies for accurate inspection, Broken Rail system, Track cleaning machine, Development of sensor based load calculation device with audio visual alarm in VPUs/Power Car/SLRs, Simplified OHE cantilever design, Quick point locking clamp/system, Development of sensor based Fire/Smoke detection system for coaches of IR with wireless networking, e-Seal system for protection of booked consignments on Indian Railways, Development of technological solution to avoid unsafe situations during shunting due to improper visibility and loss of communication, Relaying of cautions to Loco Pilot and Guard, Provision of solar power generating system with flexi solar PV panels on rooftop of LVPH coaches, Development of sensor based Fire/Smoke detection system for coaches of IR with wireless networking (Phase II).

Innovations in problem statements given above will not only improve Railway operations but also enhance safety and amenities as well.