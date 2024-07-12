Indian Railways Adds 92 General Class Coaches To 46 Long-Distance Trains To Enhance Passenger Convenience; Check Details | Representational Image

In order to provide convenience to the general category passengers, Indian Railways has expanded the number of coaches in 46 different important long-distance trains. 92 new general category coaches have been installed in these trains. Further, 22 other trains have also been identified and a plan has been made to install additional general class coaches in them.

It has been decided to install additional coaches in the following trains:

1. 15634/15633 Guwahati Bikaner Express,

2. 15631/15632 Guwahati Barmer Express,

3. 15630/15629 Silghat Town Tambaram Nagaon Express,

4. 15647/15648 Guwahati Lokmanya Tilak Express,

5. 15651/15652 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express,

6. 15653/15654 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express,

7. 15636/15635 Guwahati Okha Express,

8. 12510/12509 Guwahati Bengaluru Superfast Express,

9. 15909/15910 Dibrugarh Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express,

10. 20415/20416 Varanasi Indore Super-Fast Express,

11. 20413/20414 Kashi Mahakal Varanasi Indore Superfast Express,

12. 13351/13352 Dhanbad Alappuzha Express,

13. 14119/14120 Kathgodam Dehradun Express,

14. 12976/12975 Jaipur Mysore Superfast Express,

15. 17421/17422 Tirupati Kollam Express,

16. 12703/12704 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express,

17. 12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Express,

18. 16527/16528 Yesvantpur Kannur Express,

19. 16209/16210 Ajmer Mysore Express,

20. 12703/12704 Howrah Secunderabad Express,

21. 16236/16235 Mysore Tuticorin Express,

22. 16507/16508 Jodhpur Bengaluru Express,

23. 20653/20654 KSR Bengaluru City Belagavi Superfast Express,

24. 17311/17312 Chennai Central Hubli Superfast Express,

25. 12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Ang Express,

26. 16559/16590 Bangalore City Sangli Rani Chennamma Express,

27. 09817/09818 Kota Junction Danapur Superfast Express,

28. 19813/19814 Kota Sirsa Express,

29. 12972/12971 Bhavnagar Bandra Terminus Superfast Express,

30. 19217/19218 Veraval Junction Mumbai Bandra Veraval Junction Saurashtra Janata Express,

31. 22956/22955 Mumbai Bandra – Bhuj Kutch Superfast Express,

32. 20908/20907 Bhuj Dadar Sayaji Nagari Superfast Express,

33. 11301/11302 Mumbai Bengaluru Udayan Express,

34. 12111/12112 Mumbai Amravati Superfast Express,

35. 12139/12140 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal Nagpur Sevagram Express

These additional coaches installed in all these trains will provide a lot of relief to the general public in travelling.