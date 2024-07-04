Indian Railways Boosts Passenger Comfort: Plans Production Increase For Common Coach Facilities | Representational Image

To ease the life of common passengers, IR has planned for the production of about 10,000 Non- AC coaches for next two years. According to officials, during FY 2024-25 & 2025-26, around 10000 coaches are being finalized with a record number of over 5300 General coaches.

In FY 2024-25, Railways plan to manufacture 2605 General coaches including Amrit Bharat General coaches, 1470 Non AC Sleeper including Amrit Bharat Sleeper coaches, 323 SLR coaches including Amrit Bharat SLR Coaches, 32 High Capacity Parcel Van and 55 pantry cars.

In FY 2025-26, Railways plan to manufacture 2710 General coaches including Amrit Bharat General coaches, 1910 Non AC Sleeper including Amrit Bharat Sleeper coaches, 514 SLR Coaches including Amrit Bharat SLR coaches, 200 High Capacity Parcel Van and 110 Pantry cars.

The demand for rail service is dynamic and decreases/increases depending upon seasonal variations, growth of passenger traffic, etc. The requirement of the coaches is based on these factors and gets included in the annual Coach Production Programme. The production of coaches normally commensurate with the requirement.