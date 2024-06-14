Indian Railway Cancels 50 Trains Passing Through Chhattisgarh Till July 10; Check Details | Representational Image

Raipur: Fifty trains passing through Chhattisgarh have been canceled. These trains will not operate from June 19 to July 10 on various dates. Passengers traveling to Kolkata, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh will face inconvenience due to this cancellation.

According to the railway administration, the operation of trains has been cancelled in the Bhopal division of the Western Central Railway and the Bilaspur division of the South East Central Railway due to ongoing development work.

Work on the second line will be carried out at the Malakhedi-Mahadevkhedi railway stations in the Bhopal railway division. This work will continue from June 16 to July 10. The railway administration claims that once this work is completed, there will be an improvement in the punctuality and speed of trains.

Similarly, work will be carried out to connect the down grid of the Kotarlia railway station in the Bilaspur division of the South East Central Railway with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Talaiapalli Mines line. This work will be done from June 22 to June 30.

From June 25th to 30th: Train number 08737, Rayagada-Bilaspur MEMU Passenger Special departing from Rayagada.

From June 25th to 30th: Train number 08738, Bilaspur-Rayagada MEMU Passenger Special departing from Bilaspur.

From June 24th to 29th: Train number 08736, Bilaspur-Rayagada MEMU Passenger Special departing from Bilaspur.

From June 25th to 30th: Train number 08735, Rayagada-Bilaspur MEMU Passenger Special departing from Rayagada.

From June 24th to 29th: Train number 18113, Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express departing from Tatanagar.

From June 25th to 30th: Train number 18114, Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express departing from Bilaspur.

From June 25th to 30th: Train number 18109, Tatanagar-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (Itwari) Express departing from Tatanagar.

From June 25th to 30th: Train number 18110, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (Itwari)-Tatanagar Express departing from Itwari.

June 26th: Train number 20828, Santaragachhi-Jabalpur Express departing from Santaragachhi.

June 27th: Train number 20827, Jabalpur-Santaragachhi Express departing from Jabalpur.

June 25th and 29th: Train number 17007, Sikandarabad-Darbhanga Express departing from Sikandarabad.

June 28th and July 2nd: Train number 17008, Darbhanga-Sikandarabad Express departing from Darbhanga.

June 29th: Train number 20822, Santaragachhi-Pune Express departing from Santaragachhi.

July 1st: Train number 20821, Pune-Santaragachhi-Pune Express departing from Pune.

June 24th, 25th, 28th, and 29th: Train number 12880, Bhubaneshwar-Kurla Express departing from Bhubaneshwar.

June 26th and 29th: Train number 12879, Kurla-Bhubaneshwar Express departing from Kurla.

June 28th: Train number 22843, Bilaspur-Patna Express departing from Bilaspur.

June 30th: Train number 22844, Patna-Bilaspur Express departing from Patna.

June 25th to 30th: Train number 12130, Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express departing from Howrah.

June 27th to July 2nd: Train number 12129, Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express departing from Pune.

June 24th, 25th, 28th, and 29th: Train number 12101, LTT-Shalimar Super Deluxe Express departing from LTT.

June 26th, 27th, 30th, and July 1st: Train number 12102, Shalimar-LTT Super Deluxe Express departing from Shalimar.

June 29th and July 6th: Train number 20971, Udaipur-Shalimar Express departing from Udaipur.

June 30th and July 7th: Train number 20972, Shalimar-Udaipur Express departing from Shalimar.

June 16th, 23rd, 30th, and July 7th: Train number 20471, Bikaner-Puri Express departing from Bikaner.

June 19th, 26th, and July 3rd, 10th: Train number 20472, Puri-Bikaner Express departing from Puri.

June 29th and July 6th: Train number 22830, Shalimar-Bhuj Express departing from Shalimar.

July 2nd and 9th: Train number 22829, Bhuj-Shalimar Express departing from Bhuj.

June 27th and July 4th: Train number 18573, Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express departing from Visakhapatnam.

June 29th and July 6th: Train number 18574, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam Express departing from Bhagat Ki Kothi.

July 5th, 6th, and 9th: Train number 20807, Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Express departing from Visakhapatnam.

July 6th, 7th, and 10th: Train number 20808, Amritsar-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express departing from Amritsar.

June 14th, 21st, and 28th: Train number 08475, Puri-Nizamuddin Special departing from Puri.

June 15th, 22nd, and 29th: Train number 08476, Nizamuddin-Puri Special departing from Nizamuddin.

June 14th to July 9th: Train number 18236, Bilaspur-Bhopal Express departing from Bilaspur.

June 16th to July 11th: Train number 18235, Bhopal-Bilaspur Express departing from Bhopal.

July 1st and 8th: Train number 18207, Durg-Ajmer Express departing from Durg.

July 2nd and 9th: Train number 18208, Ajmer-Durg Express departing from Ajmer.

June 30th and July 7th: Train number 18213, Durg-Ajmer Express departing from Durg.

July 1st and 8th: Train number 18214, Ajmer-Durg Express departing from Ajmer.

July 9th: Train number 12549, Durg-Shahid Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur) Express departing from Durg.