 Indian Army Mountaineers Make Historic First Ascent Of Arunachal Pradesh's Mount Kangto
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Army Mountaineers Make Historic First Ascent Of Arunachal Pradesh's Mount Kangto

Indian Army Mountaineers Make Historic First Ascent Of Arunachal Pradesh's Mount Kangto

An Indian Army team from Eastern Command achieved the first successful ascent of Mount Kangto (7,042m), Arunachal Pradesh’s highest and previously unclimbed peak. The 18-member team braved extreme conditions via the challenging southern route, showcasing exceptional courage and teamwork. This historic feat reflects the Army’s commitment to endurance and operational excellence.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Indian Army Mountaineers Make Historic First Ascent Of Arunachal Pradesh's Mount Kangto | X @GajrajCorps_IA

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): In a landmark achievement and a proud moment for the nation, an Indian Army mountaineering team from Eastern Command has successfully summited Mount Kangto (7,042-metre)--the highest and hitherto unconquered sentinel peak of Arunachal Pradesh--approaching from the challenging Southern route, a release said.

This accomplishment marks the first recorded successful ascent of the formidable Mount Kangto, long regarded as an unclimbed guardian of the Kameng Himalayas, the Army said in the release on Friday.

About The Expedition

The expedition team was 'Flagged In' by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Army Commander, Eastern Command, who lauded the mountaineers for their courage, professionalism and perseverance.

FPJ Shorts
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report
IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report
Read Also
'Clear Refunds By Dec 7, No Rescheduling Charges': Centre's Strict Directives To IndiGo As Flight...
article-image

The team was formally 'Flagged In' by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Army Commander, Eastern Command, who commended the mountaineers for their extraordinary courage, professionalism and perseverance.

Flagged Off on November 3 from a forward base by the General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, the 18-member team undertook a gruelling expedition across rugged Himalayan terrain, the release said.

"Braving extremely rarefied air, harsh sub-zero conditions, treacherous icy ridgelines, deep crevasses, and near-vertical ice walls, the climbers showcased the hallmark attributes of the Indian Army--unmatched grit, discipline, teamwork and an indomitable spirit," it said.

Read Also
IndiGo Chaos Hits Ahmedabad Airport; Passengers Left In Tears Amid Mass Cancellations
article-image

The historic ascent stands as a tribute to the majestic Eastern Himalayas and reflects the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of human endurance and operational excellence.

The Army described the ascent as a moment of national pride, stating, "Nothing is impossible for the Indian Army."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Clear Refunds By Dec 7, No Rescheduling Charges': Centre's Strict Directives To IndiGo As Flight...

'Clear Refunds By Dec 7, No Rescheduling Charges': Centre's Strict Directives To IndiGo As Flight...

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald...

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald...

UP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth &...

UP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth &...

Congress Leader P Chidambaram Blames IndiGo Chaos On Duopoly, Backs Rahul Gandhi As Govt Orders...

Congress Leader P Chidambaram Blames IndiGo Chaos On Duopoly, Backs Rahul Gandhi As Govt Orders...

Indian Army Mountaineers Make Historic First Ascent Of Arunachal Pradesh's Mount Kangto

Indian Army Mountaineers Make Historic First Ascent Of Arunachal Pradesh's Mount Kangto