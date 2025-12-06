UP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth & Death Certificates; Video Goes Viral

Video screengrab | X

Saharanpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. A video of Saharanpur Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Ajay Singh dragging a clerk by his collar has surfaced. Reportedly, the mayor had made a surprise visit after receiving numerous complaints regarding the issuance of birth and death certificates. The incident took place on Friday.

When the mayor examined the birth and death registers, he found significant incorrect entries and noted that certificates were not being issued to people. The mayor reportedly lost his cool after the clerk responded, “I’ll look into it,” when asked about the complaints.

The video shows the mayor pulling the clerk out of the house, holding him by his neck, and then pushing him out before leaving.

The video has now gone viral on social media. During the inspection, the mayor also spoke with people who had come to obtain birth and death certificates. Some said they had been visiting the office for several days but were still unable to receive them. The mayor questioned several people about the delays and instructed officials to process their applications as quickly as possible.

“We have been receiving complaints for a long time that the clerk has been seriously negligent in issuing birth and death certificates. During today’s inspection, the registers were also found to be incorrect. No one found guilty of wrongdoing will be spared. Further action will be decided after the investigation,” the mayor said while speaking to Hindi news portals.