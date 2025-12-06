 UP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth & Death Certificates; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth & Death Certificates; Video Goes Viral

UP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth & Death Certificates; Video Goes Viral

When the mayor examined the birth and death registers, he found significant incorrect entries and noted that certificates were not being issued to people. The mayor reportedly lost his cool after the clerk responded, “I’ll look into it,” when asked about the complaints.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Video screengrab | X

Saharanpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. A video of Saharanpur Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Ajay Singh dragging a clerk by his collar has surfaced. Reportedly, the mayor had made a surprise visit after receiving numerous complaints regarding the issuance of birth and death certificates. The incident took place on Friday.

When the mayor examined the birth and death registers, he found significant incorrect entries and noted that certificates were not being issued to people. The mayor reportedly lost his cool after the clerk responded, “I’ll look into it,” when asked about the complaints.

The video shows the mayor pulling the clerk out of the house, holding him by his neck, and then pushing him out before leaving.

The video has now gone viral on social media. During the inspection, the mayor also spoke with people who had come to obtain birth and death certificates. Some said they had been visiting the office for several days but were still unable to receive them. The mayor questioned several people about the delays and instructed officials to process their applications as quickly as possible.

FPJ Shorts
Thane NDPS Wing Busts Drug Racket; Over 2.2 Kg Hashish Worth ₹1.10 Crore Seized In Mumbra, 1 Accused Arrested
Thane NDPS Wing Busts Drug Racket; Over 2.2 Kg Hashish Worth ₹1.10 Crore Seized In Mumbra, 1 Accused Arrested
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
Read Also
Viral Video Shows Biker Assaulted, Dragged For 500 Mts On Bonnet By Car-Borne Youths In Saharanpur
article-image

“We have been receiving complaints for a long time that the clerk has been seriously negligent in issuing birth and death certificates. During today’s inspection, the registers were also found to be incorrect. No one found guilty of wrongdoing will be spared. Further action will be decided after the investigation,” the mayor said while speaking to Hindi news portals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report

IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report

'Clear Refunds By Dec 7, No Rescheduling Charges': Centre's Strict Directives To IndiGo As Flight...

'Clear Refunds By Dec 7, No Rescheduling Charges': Centre's Strict Directives To IndiGo As Flight...

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald...

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald...

UP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth &...

UP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth &...

Congress Leader P Chidambaram Blames IndiGo Chaos On Duopoly, Backs Rahul Gandhi As Govt Orders...

Congress Leader P Chidambaram Blames IndiGo Chaos On Duopoly, Backs Rahul Gandhi As Govt Orders...