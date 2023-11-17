Indian Railways' Conduct Intensive Safety Drive Against Inflammable Material In Parcel Vans; Passenger Safety Takes Center Stage

Mumbai: Railways' Conduct Intensive Safety Drive Against Inflammable Material In Parcel Vans; Passenger Safety Takes Center Stage | AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA

As part of the nationwide fortnight-long safety drive by Indian Railways from November 1, 2023, to November 14, 2023, Central Railway conducted a safety drive to thoroughly check all parcels for carrying inflammable materials. This safety drive is part of precautionary measures aimed at preventing fire incidents on trains, including checking fire detection/suppression systems in coaches, examining parcel vans for inflammable material, and inspecting all dustbins in trains for inflammable materials. These checks ensure that people do not send crackers or any other inflammable material through railway parcel vans.

461 safety drives were conducted across Central Railway

According to CR, a total of 461 safety drives were conducted across Central Railway (Mumbai Division: 129, Bhusawal: 67, Nagpur: 131, Solapur: 68, and Pune Division: 66) in Parcel Vans/SLRs of various trains. No flammable material was found during this drive.

During the 461 safety drives, a total of 613 trains were inspected, and 624 parcel and luggage coaches were checked for any inflammable material, with none found. "This success is attributed to the consistent efforts of Central Railway in creating awareness through all mediums and sensitizing passengers and stakeholders about the danger of carrying inflammable articles," said an official.

Awareness created among staff

Additionally, awareness was created among loaders, logistic firms, commercial staff, and parcel clerks to strictly follow safety procedures.

"All commercial officers and commercial inspectors were involved in checking during this safety drive. Shri Dhananjay Naik, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, inspected Train no. 22225 CSMT – Solapur Vande Bharat train from CSMT to Pune station to ensure no passengers were carrying inflammable articles in their luggage," said Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR.

"Motorcycles booked as parcels were also checked during this safety drive to ensure no residual fuel was left behind in the fuel tank," he said.

Measures aim to ensure passenger safety

The precautionary measures taken by Railways aim to prevent fire incidents and ensure passenger safety during the ongoing festive season.

"Central Railway appeals to all passengers and stakeholders: May your train travel experience be memorable. We wish you a pleasant and safe journey. All rail passengers, logistic firms, and stakeholders are requested not to carry any inflammable materials, including gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, kerosene, stoves, matchboxes, cigarette lighters, and any detonating substances, including firecrackers," further added Dr. Manaspure.

As per Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railway Act 1989, carrying flammable and explosive articles on railways constitutes a punishable offense, with penalties of up to Rs 1,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, in addition to being responsible for any loss, injury, or damage caused.

Special awareness drives on Western Railway also

Similarly, on Western Railway, special drives were also conducted to create awareness not to carry inflammable items in trains and in railway premises. A total of 13 cases were registered with the arrest of 13 accused persons and the seizure of inflammable items worth Rs. 1.63 Lakh.

An SMS campaign (1 Crore) was run by WR, which was sent to 35 lakh mobile users. Besides this, informative web cards were posted on various social media platforms such as X, Facebook, Koo, and Instagram. Public awareness meetings with Pantry Car staff, Catering staff, Parcel staff, etc. were conducted. Intensive checks to detect inflammable items were conducted in trains and at stations. Leaflets/pamphlets were distributed to create awareness among railway commuters not to carry inflammable objects in trains or in railway premises. Announcements were also made through PA systems at stations.

Similar drives on Zonal Railways too

Apart from Central and Western Railway, other Zonal Railways have also launched an intensive awareness drive for the passengers. Regular announcements are being made at Railway stations, making an appeal not to carry inflammable and explosive objects like firecrackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene, etc., in passenger trains during a train journey.

Zonal Railways have directed concerned officials to keep a strict vigil on passenger movements while traveling by train. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been alerted. Luggage and parcel items are being scanned thoroughly before loading.

Number of leaflets distributed across the Indian Railways: 36,852

- Number of stickers/posters circulated across the Indian Railways: 12,401

- Number of nukkad nataks performed across the Indian Railways: 638

- Number of awareness meetings conducted with Parcel porters across the Indian Railways: 3,887

- Number of awareness meetings conducted with Passengers across the Indian Railways: 79,060

- Number of checks conducted in trains across the Indian Railways: 37,311

- Number of violators jailed under section 153/164 of Railway Act for carrying inflammable articles, i.e., firecrackers and gas cylinder across the Indian Railways: 155

- Number of violators booked for carrying Cigarettes/Beedi under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) across the Indian Railways: 3,284

