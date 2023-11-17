Mumbai: CR Transports Over 1 Lakh Automobiles; Generates Revenue Of ₹120.18 Cr During 1st April to 15th Nov 2023 |

Mumbai: Central Railway's impressive performance in Automobile Loading from 1st April – 15th November 2023 is reflected in crossing the milestone of transporting one lakh automobiles in this fiscal year on 15th November 2023 with an increase of 36 % more automobiles than corresponding period last year.

Central Railway's commitment to facilitating the automobile industry's transportation needs is reflected in its outstanding performance during the current year. With Business Development Units (BDUs) at both Zonal and Divisional levels actively engaged with local industries, offering flexible schemes and garnering increased interest in rail transport.

Highlights Of Central Railways' Latest Achievement

• Loading of 1,01,443 Automobiles in 708 rakes and earnings of Rs. 120.18 crore as revenue have been registered for the period 1st April 2023 to 15th November 2023. Which is 36 % more automobiles loading than the corresponding period during last fiscal year 2022-23 i.e 74168 automobiles loaded in 613 rakes earning 94.19 crore as revenue.

• The loading of automobiles for transportation have been done at Kalamboli on Mumbai Division, Ajni on Nagpur Division, Nashik Road on Bhusaval Division, Daund and Vilad on Solapur Division and Khadki, Chinchwad, Miraj and Loni on Pune Division.

• Automobile companies like M/s Mahindra & Mahindra, M/s Tata Motors M/s Maruti Udyog etc. are Top clients of Central Railway who regularly avail services of Railways for transportation of their vehicles.

• Pune division is at the forefront with a loading of 79136 Automobiles in 491 rakes during the period 1st April 2023 to 15th November 2023 as against 49,945 Automobiles in 381 rakes loaded during corresponding period last financial year 2022-2023.

• It is followed by Bhusaval division with loading of 18224 automobiles in 183 rakes during the period 1st April 2023 to 15th November 2023 as against 15,852 automobiles in 155 rakes loaded during corresponding period last financial year i.e. 1st April 2022 to 15th November 2022.

• During 1st April 2023 to 15th November 2023, Solapur division loaded 2580 Automobiles in 22 rakes, Nagpur Division loaded 1203 Automobiles in 8 rakes and Mumbai Division loaded 300 Automobiles in 4 rakes.

The transportation of automobile has been made to various parts of the country.

