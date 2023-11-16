Maharashtra: CR Boosts Speed Of 12 Trains To 130 Kmph On Igatpuri-Bhusaval-Badnera Section

FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Railway has successfully increased the operational speed of 12 trains, forming six pairs, along the Igatpuri-Bhusaval-Badnera section.

The Central Railway has successfully increased the operational speed of 12 trains, forming six pairs, along the Igatpuri-Bhusaval-Badnera section. "This achievement, attributed to strategic infrastructure enhancements, including multitracking, Over Head Equipment regulation, signalling upgrades, and technical advancements, now allows trains to reach speeds of 130 kmph" said an official adding that this marks a substantial leap forward in travel efficiency on these crucial stretches.

Covering a combined distance of 566 km along the Igatpuri-Bhusaval (308.12 km) and Bhusaval-Badnera (218.53 km) sections, the 12 trains, including notable ones like CSMT-Amravati Express and CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, previously had maximum speed limits ranging from 110 kmph to 120 kmph. "The initiative aligns with Central Railway's commitment to enhancing passenger experiences by optimizing rail infrastructure" said an official.

When asked about the impact on travel time, a Central Railway official mentioned that the increased speed would save at least half an hour for each train, reflecting in the new timetable expected in July 2024. This move is poised to positively impact travel efficiency and connectivity for passengers on these routes.

According to CR, the increase in speed underwent rigorous safety checks and technical inspections to ensure passenger well-being. Anticipated outcomes include reduced running time and improved overall punctuality. Central Railway's past success in enabling trains to run at 130 kmph on various sections underscores their dedication to pushing the boundaries of rail travel efficiency.

Railway's committment to enhancing train travel experience

Ity Pandey, divisional railway manager of Bhusawal division of Central Railway, emphasized, Central Railway presently runs trains at 130 kmph covering a total distance of 1111.29 kms. This achievement highlights the railway's commitment to embracing innovation and technology for the benefit of passengers.

"The successful acceleration of train speeds on key sections by Central Railway marks a milestone in the quest for improved rail services. With the promise of reduced travel time and enhanced punctuality, this initiative contributes significantly to the overall advancement of the railway network, making travel more efficient and enjoyable for passengers" Ity Pandey.

