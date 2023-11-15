Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Special Trains For Enhanced Connectivity During Festive Season

Central Railway | File

Central Railway is set to run two festival special trains to facilitate travel during the upcoming season. The first special train, 01151 CSMT- Danapur, will depart from CSMT at 00:30 am on November 17 and arrive at Danapur at 8:30 am on next day. The train comprises 19 ICF coaches, including 4 sleeper, 4 general, 6 3A, 2 2A, 1 1A, and 2 SLR.

The second special train, 01110 Danapur Pune, will depart from Danapur at 12:00 (noon) on November 18 and reach Pune at 11 pm on November 19. Similar to the first, it consists of 19 ICF coaches with four sleeper, four general, six 3A, 2 2A, 1 1A, and 2 SLR coaches.

These special trains aim to enhance connectivity and ease travel for passengers during the festive season.

