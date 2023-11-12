Mumbai News: Central Railway's ₹792.89 Cr 3rd Line Project From Kalyan To Kasara Hits 50% Progress Mark

Central Railway's Mumbai Division is advancing rail connectivity with the construction of the new 3rd line between Kalyan and Kasara, a vital project aimed at alleviating congestion on the busy Kalyan-Kasara Suburban and mail express route. With a total investment of Rs 792.89 Cr., the project has achieved an impressive 50% overall physical progress along its 67.35 km length.

The land acquisition phase is well underway, with 73.04% of the required 49.23 hectares acquired. Emphasising transparency, an official from Central Railway stated, "Rs 641.33 Cr. has already been expended on various project components."

Upon completion, the new 3rd line is expected to significantly reduce congestion on one of the busiest suburban and express routes, enhancing overall train mobility in the region. This initiative aligns with Central Railway's commitment to modernizing rail infrastructure to meet the growing demands of both commuters and freight transport.

Beyond the Mumbai Division, Central Railway is making noteworthy progress in doubling, 3rd, and 4th new lines across its five divisions. In the current fiscal year starting from April 2023, a total of 161.80 km of multitracking (new line/doubling/3rd/4th line) has been completed, with an allocation of Rs 3890 Cr. The division has already expended Rs 2990 Cr. towards these crucial infrastructure developments.

Key Project Metrics:

