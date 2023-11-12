Mumbai News: Central Railway Boosts Safety With Removal Of 95 Redundant OHE Masts

Central Railway | File

In a proactive move towards enhancing railway safety, a total of 95 redundant Overhead Equipment (OHE) masts have been eliminated up to October 2023 by the Central Railway. This substantial effort underscores the commitment to ensuring the safe operation of trains.

Conforming the development a senior officer of CR said, In the month of October alone, 14 redundant OHE masts were identified and removed, addressing potential safety hazards. "The elimination of redundant Overhead Equipment Mast is an integral part of routine maintenance, contributing significantly to the overall safety standards of railway operations," he said.

According to Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO CR, the removal of these critical implantation OHE masts aligns with the railway authorities' dedication to minimizing risks associated with obsolete infrastructure. Reducing the number of redundant masts enhances the safety landscape for both passengers and railway personnel.

"This achievement reflects the ongoing commitment to proactive maintenance, emphasizing the importance of identifying and eliminating potential safety threats promptly. The collaborative efforts of railway maintenance teams and safety inspectors have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone" he said.

"The successful elimination of 95 critical implantations OHE masts not only ensures the safety of current railway operations but also sets a positive trajectory for future endeavours in maintaining a robust and secure railway infrastructure. The commitment to safety remains paramount as the railway system continues to evolve and adapt to modern standards" further added Dr Manaspure.

