Mumbai: Central Railway Local Trains Set Record with 509 Festival Specials

Mumbai local trains' motormen, loco pilots, train managers, controllers, station masters, TTEs, RPF staff, pointsmen, booking staff, trackmen, and cleanliness staff have joined forces in a collective commitment to providing convenience during the festive season rush.

Central Railway has surpassed expectations this year by operating an impressive 509 festival special train services, a substantial increase from the 270 services offered the previous year. Shivraj Manaspure, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said, "These additional services have not only facilitated the travel plans of countless passengers but have also led to an astounding 7.50 lakh extra passengers carried compared to regular mail express trains."

'Unsung heroes' of railways

"Despite increased demand and challenges, the 'unsung Heroes" of the railways continue to be the backbone of the transportation system, ensuring that the spirit of the festival season is met with seamless travel experiences for all," said an official.

FPJ

"Apart from over two thousands suburban services, on November 11, 2023, CR successfully operated 371 mail express trains, 133 passenger trains, and 46 festival special trains, bringing the total to an impressive 550 coaching trains. A similar scale of operation continued on November 12th, solidifying the railway's commitment to meeting the travel needs of the public," he said.

'Spirit of celebration'

This tireless effort is a testament to the unwavering commitment of these railway heroes to ensuring the convenience and comfort of the passengers they serve.

"In the face of challenges posed by increased demand and the festive season, the dedication and hard work of these railway heroes shine as they continue to be the backbone of a transportation system that ensures the spirit of celebration is met with convenience and comfort for all travelers," further added an official of the Central Railway.

Western Railway steps up

Similarly, Western Railway has stepped up to the challenge, operating 360 trips of Festival Special Trains to various destinations. With a focus on meeting the travel demand during the festive season, Western Railway introduced Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Ahmedabad – Patna, Sabarmati – Delhi Sarai Rohilla, and Bhavnagar Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations.

According to a senior official of Western Railway, the introduction of these Festival Special trains has seen an augmentation of 344 additional coaches, benefiting almost 25,000 passengers, especially during this festive season. Western Railway's initiative includes a total of 44 Festival Special Trains for various destinations, covering 360 trips and benefiting approximately 6.25 lakh passengers.

Read Also Central Railway Announces 8 Extra Superfast Special Trains Between Pune And Danapur For Diwali,...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)