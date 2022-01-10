Indian Railways cancels over 400 trains; check full list here

The Indian Railways has decided to cancel 392 trains due to operational reasons and foggy weather during the winter season across the season, according to reports.

As per reports, 23 trains were partially cancelled and 16 trains short terminated. The Railways has issued a full list of cancelled trains.

Among those cancelled are trains that operate between Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

The Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes to get the details of these trains.

Check the full list of cancelled trains here:

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:18 PM IST