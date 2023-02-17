Indian Railway launches Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service | representative pic

Indian Railways launched Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service (Joint Parcel Product of Railways and India Post). Collaboration between Indian Railways and India Post is a part of Budget Announcement 2022-23.

Features

In the initial phase, services are to start in 15 sectors, flagging off at 4 locations on Thursday. Salient features of this initiative include Doorstep pickup and delivery, time tabled train service, safe transmission, affordable tariff, single point of contact and mobile application. First time tariff on the basis of per Kg of the goods per Kilometre has been determined.

