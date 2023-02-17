e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Railway launches Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service

Indian Railway launches Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service

Collaboration between Indian Railways and India Post is a part of Budget Announcement 2022-23.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Indian Railway launches Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service | representative pic
Follow us on

Indian Railways launched Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service (Joint Parcel Product of Railways and India Post). Collaboration between Indian Railways and India Post is a part of Budget Announcement 2022-23.

Features

In the initial phase, services are to start in 15 sectors, flagging off at 4 locations on Thursday. Salient features of this initiative include Doorstep pickup and delivery, time tabled train service, safe transmission, affordable tariff, single point of contact and mobile application. First time tariff on the basis of per Kg of the goods per Kilometre has been determined.

Read Also
PM Gati Shakti programme: Western Railway, India Post collaborate for cargo facility on Gujarat...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indian Railway launches Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service

Indian Railway launches Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service

After 13 exam paper leaks in 3 years, Gujarat to bring law to curb menace

After 13 exam paper leaks in 3 years, Gujarat to bring law to curb menace

Tripura Assembly polls: 81% voter turn out recorded

Tripura Assembly polls: 81% voter turn out recorded

Chhattisgarh: State level Chakkajam on Feb 17 over alleged target killings of BJP leaders

Chhattisgarh: State level Chakkajam on Feb 17 over alleged target killings of BJP leaders

Congress leader Siddaramaiah urges CM Bommai to sack education minister Narayan

Congress leader Siddaramaiah urges CM Bommai to sack education minister Narayan