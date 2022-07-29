PM Gati Shakti programme: Western Railway, India Post collaborate for cargo facility on Gujarat Express | Photo: Representative Image

In yet another boost to PM Gati Shakti programme, Western Railway, in collaboration with India Post, has commenced Express Cargo Service in Gujarat Express train.

The first consignment from Mumbai under this scheme was loaded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Gujarat Express on Thursday. The aim is to provide seamless connectivity for the logistic movement of goods and parcels.

It will focus on the e-commerce and MSME market offering affordable prices in the 35-100 kg category.