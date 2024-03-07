Indian Navy Warship Rescues Crew After Drone Attack On Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence In Gulf of Aden (Video)

Indian Navy warship deployed for Maritime Security Operations swiftly responded to a Maritime Incident in Gulf of Aden on Wednesday to assist Barbados Flagged Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence hit by a drone a55 nm South West of Aden. The drone attack resulted in fire onboard and critical injuries to some of the crew members forcing the crew to abandon the ship.

#WATCH | Indian Navy Warship Rescues Crew After Drone Attack On Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence In Gulf of Aden@newzhit #IndianNavy #IndiaNews @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/HOVH7vDkY8 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 7, 2024

Details of incident

Front line Indian Naval warship INS Kolkata deployed for Maritime Security Operations rushed to the distress call and rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national from the life raft using its integral helicopter and boats. Critical medical aid was provided to the injured crew by the ship’s medical team.

The rescued crew including the critically injured personnel have been evacuated to Djibouti on PM 06 Mar 24 by INS Kolkata.