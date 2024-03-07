 Indian Navy Warship Rescues Crew After Drone Attack On Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence In Gulf of Aden (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Navy Warship Rescues Crew After Drone Attack On Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence In Gulf of Aden (Video)

Indian Navy Warship Rescues Crew After Drone Attack On Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence In Gulf of Aden (Video)

The drone attack resulted in fire onboard and critical injuries to some of the crew members forcing the crew to abandon the ship.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image

Indian Navy warship deployed for Maritime Security Operations swiftly responded to a Maritime Incident in Gulf of Aden on Wednesday to assist Barbados Flagged Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence hit by a drone a55 nm South West of Aden. The drone attack resulted in fire onboard and critical injuries to some of the crew members forcing the crew to abandon the ship.

Details of incident

Front line Indian Naval warship INS Kolkata deployed for Maritime Security Operations rushed to the distress call and rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national from the life raft using its integral helicopter and boats. Critical medical aid was provided to the injured crew by the ship’s medical team.

Read Also
Indian Navy To Induct MH 60R Seahawk Multi-Role Helicopters At INS Garuda In Kochi On March 6
article-image

The rescued crew including the critically injured personnel have been evacuated to Djibouti on PM 06 Mar 24 by INS Kolkata.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Navy Warship Rescues Crew After Drone Attack On Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence In Gulf of...

Indian Navy Warship Rescues Crew After Drone Attack On Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence In Gulf of...

Gurugram: Youths Vandalise Tea Shop, Attack Shopkeeper Over ₹9; CM Khattar Seeks Report After...

Gurugram: Youths Vandalise Tea Shop, Attack Shopkeeper Over ₹9; CM Khattar Seeks Report After...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar...' BJP MP Hema Malini Cheers Ahead Of Shiv-Durga...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar...' BJP MP Hema Malini Cheers Ahead Of Shiv-Durga...

Nuh Mass Cheating Viral Video: Men Climb Walls Of Tauru Exam Centre To Help Students Cheat, Haryana...

Nuh Mass Cheating Viral Video: Men Climb Walls Of Tauru Exam Centre To Help Students Cheat, Haryana...

Gujarat: Woman Doctor Ends Life In Ahmedabad Crime Branch Premises, Exposes Love Affair With EOW...

Gujarat: Woman Doctor Ends Life In Ahmedabad Crime Branch Premises, Exposes Love Affair With EOW...