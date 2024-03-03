Indian Navy To Induct MH 60R Seahawk Multi-Role Helicopters At INS Garuda In Kochi On March 6

Indian Navy To Induct MH 60R Seahawk Multi-Role Helicopters On March 6 |

Maritime version of the combat Blackhawk choppers MH 6OR Seahawks will be inducted in The Indian Navy next week. The multi-role helicopters will be play a pivotal role stationed at the newly commissioned naval air station INS Garuda, Kochi. The Seahawks squadron will be commissioned in the Indian Navy as INAS 334.

The Indian Navy is set to witness a significant surge in its maritime prowess with the induction of the Seahawks. The helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and vertical replenishment (VERTREP). The helicopter has been rigorously tested in Indian Reference Atmosphere (IRA) conditions and is fully integrated into the Fleet. The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the Seahawks ideal for the Indian Navy’s maritime security needs, offering enhanced capabilities for both conventional as well as asymmetric threats.

The MH 60R helicopter would enhance India’s blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the Navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and over vast maritime domains. The Seahawk’s deployment in the IOR would strengthen the Indian Navy’s maritime presence, dissuading potential threats and ensuring a secure and safe environment in this strategically crucial region.

The commissioning of the Seahawks underscores Indian Navy’s steadfast dedication to fortifying maritime security, aligning seamlessly with the Government of India’s visionary goal of ensuring Security And Growth for All in the Region.

INS Garuda is a major naval air training centre and operational base adjacent to INS Venduruthy and the headquarters of Southern Naval Command.