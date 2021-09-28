'Indian National Circus': AAP takes a dig at Congress after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday took pot shots at the Indian National Congress after Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his position.

"I - Indian N - National C - Circus #PunjabPolitics", AAP's official Twitter account posted on Tuesday.



"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress", he wrote in his resignation letter.

The Congress high command, however, has rejected Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation and has asked state leadership to resolve the matter at their own level first, news agency ANI quoted Congress sources as saying.

After Sidhu, three party leaders had also quit from their respective posts in "solidarity" with the cricketer-turned-politician.

Razia Sultana quit as Punjab cabinet minister, Yoginder Dhingra as General Secretary of Punjab Congress and Gulzar Inder Chahal as Punjab Congress treasurer after Sidhu's resignation.

Meanwhile, after Sidhu's resignation, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the cricketer-turned-politician is unstable and unfit for the state.

"I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," said Captain Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 09:52 PM IST