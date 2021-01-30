'Indian govt's violent response to peaceful protest': Canadian lawmaker calls on PM Trudeau to condemn situation

For more than two months now, thousands of farmers have been protesting against three contentious farm laws. They have remained camped out at Delhi's borders, with multiple rounds of dialogue with the Centre having failed to end the deadlock.

There have been several developments this week - from a Republic Day tractor rally that turned violent to the UP administration's efforts to get the farmers to vacate the protest site. There has also been a sudden spike in support from political leaders -- both in India and abroad.

Even as Opposition leaders stage walkouts in Parliament, hold human chain protests and more, it would seem that politicians in the western world are also taking heed of the ongoing agitation.