Farmers’ Protest: Heavy security deployed at Singhu, Tikri borders as protest enters Day 66

Heavy security deployment continued at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border, Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws entered Day 66.
This comes after violence erupted at the Singhu border, on Friday, for the first time since the protests began on November 26. A group of around 200 people got past three layers of security barricades, claimed the farmers’ agitation had affected their livelihoods and damaged tents and shelters while clashing with the protesters.
Police fired tear gas and resorted to a baton charge to break the clash between farmers and the large mob claiming to be local residents. Both groups hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against the farm laws.
On Friday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced that farmers agitating against the Centre's new agricultural laws will observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" and hold a day-long fast on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, which falls on January 30.
"A fast will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm at Borders and protest sites across India tomorrow, on the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi Ji and the day will be marked as 'Sadbhavana Diwas'," according to a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.
"The farmers' movement was peaceful and will be peaceful. The events on January 30 will be organised to spread the values of truth and non-violence. The way the government is spreading planned lies and violence is condemnable," the statement said.
Earlier, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.
Driving tractors, many protesters entered the Red Fort. Some even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.
(With inputs from agencies)
