Indian couple on honeymoon in the Maldives quarantined after hubby tests positive for Covid; pleads to MEA for help

An Indian couple that travelled to the Maldives for their honeymoon got stranded there as the husband tested COVID positive. He has no symptoms currently but as per protocol, the couple has been quarantined in the hotel.
Dimple Vaishnav, the wife, wrote a tweet asking for help from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. She explained that their trip has gone haywire; the hotel is charging for two rooms, but they can't afford it anymore. However, being in quarantine, they cannot leave the hotel or the country.
Dimple's tweet reads, "I am in Maldives for honeymoon& My husband is detected positive for Covid (although he has no symptoms at all) and we have been quarantined here & resort is charging for 2 rooms & we cannot afford that anymore. We need help from Indian govt."
Explaining the various issues that the couple is facing, Dimple wrote, "Can we please get quarantined once we reach India? As here we are being charged for stay for 2 rooms (approx 5 lakh for 14 days) and also we are Jains vegetarians so we don't have any option other than quarantined in the hotel itself."
Most people on Twitter are criticising the couple for irresponsibly travelling to another country for a honeymoon amidst a pandemic. Some people are also trying to help the couple in getting out of the situation. The Ministry of External Affairs has not publicly responded to the tweet yet.