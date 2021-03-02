Ravi Shastri gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Shastri is currently in Ahmedabad closely observing Team India's preparation for the 4th Test against England. India is all set to play 5 T20Is at the same venue after the final Test in Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shastri played a huge role in scripting one of the most memorable and historic series victory down under after defeating Australia 2-1. India are now on the verge of sealing another Test series win, which will seal the World Test Championship final spot for India.

India just have to avoid a defeat in the last Test to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.