Ravi Shastri gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Team India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. "Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic," Shastri tweeted along with a photo of him getting vaccinated.
"Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination," he added.
Shastri is currently in Ahmedabad closely observing Team India's preparation for the 4th Test against England. India is all set to play 5 T20Is at the same venue after the final Test in Narendra Modi Stadium.
Shastri played a huge role in scripting one of the most memorable and historic series victory down under after defeating Australia 2-1. India are now on the verge of sealing another Test series win, which will seal the World Test Championship final spot for India.
India just have to avoid a defeat in the last Test to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.