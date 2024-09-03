 Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes 'Emergency Hard Landing' In Arabian Sea Off Gujarat Coast; 3 Crew Members Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes 'Emergency Hard Landing' In Arabian Sea Off Gujarat Coast; 3 Crew Members Missing

Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes 'Emergency Hard Landing' In Arabian Sea Off Gujarat Coast; 3 Crew Members Missing

The Coast Guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft to aid in the search and rescue mission. The wreckage of the helicopter has also been located, providing some clues to the ongoing recovery efforts.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes 'Emergency Hard Landing' In Arabian Sea Off Gujarat Coast; 3 Crew Members Missing |

Gujarat: Three Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crew members are missing following an emergency landing of their helicopter during a rescue operation in the Arabian Sea on Monday. The helicopter was deployed late at night to evacuate a seriously injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela, which was located about 45 kilometres from Porbandar, Gujarat.

The advanced light helicopter, carrying four crew members, encountered difficulties during the operation and had to make an 'emergency hard landing' in the sea. The ICG confirmed that the helicopter was ditched into the water during this emergency.

Rescue efforts were immediately launched, and one crew member was recovered from the sea. However, the search for the remaining three crew members continues. The Coast Guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft to aid in the search and rescue mission. The wreckage of the helicopter has also been located, providing some clues to the ongoing recovery efforts.

Read Also
Rescue Operation: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 2 Fishermen After Boat Sinks Off Ratnagiri Coast
article-image

Coast Guard Engaged In Gujarat Floods Relief Ops

FPJ Shorts
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri

This incident occurred just days after the ICG had been actively involved in rescue and relief operations in Gujarat, which had been severely affected by heavy rains and floods. The Coast Guard, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and Indian Air Force, had successfully relocated over 17,000 people from flood-stricken areas.

The search for the missing crew members continues, with all efforts focused on locating them and understanding the cause of the emergency landing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Police Arrest 2 For Gangraping 23-Year-Old Woman In Lucknow

UP: Police Arrest 2 For Gangraping 23-Year-Old Woman In Lucknow

Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While...

Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Orthopedic Association Terminates Membership Of...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Orthopedic Association Terminates Membership Of...

Bahraich Wolf Attacks: 'Total Number Of People Injured Goes Up To 34,' Says Community Doctor Ashish...

Bahraich Wolf Attacks: 'Total Number Of People Injured Goes Up To 34,' Says Community Doctor Ashish...

Swati Maliwal Posts 'Draupadi Vastraharan' Image Day After Kejriwal-Aide Bibhav Kumar Gets Bail

Swati Maliwal Posts 'Draupadi Vastraharan' Image Day After Kejriwal-Aide Bibhav Kumar Gets Bail