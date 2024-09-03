Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes 'Emergency Hard Landing' In Arabian Sea Off Gujarat Coast; 3 Crew Members Missing |

Gujarat: Three Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crew members are missing following an emergency landing of their helicopter during a rescue operation in the Arabian Sea on Monday. The helicopter was deployed late at night to evacuate a seriously injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela, which was located about 45 kilometres from Porbandar, Gujarat.

On 02 Sep 2024, @IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off #Porbandar, #Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea. One crew member recovered, search for… — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 3, 2024

The advanced light helicopter, carrying four crew members, encountered difficulties during the operation and had to make an 'emergency hard landing' in the sea. The ICG confirmed that the helicopter was ditched into the water during this emergency.

Rescue efforts were immediately launched, and one crew member was recovered from the sea. However, the search for the remaining three crew members continues. The Coast Guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft to aid in the search and rescue mission. The wreckage of the helicopter has also been located, providing some clues to the ongoing recovery efforts.

Coast Guard Engaged In Gujarat Floods Relief Ops

This incident occurred just days after the ICG had been actively involved in rescue and relief operations in Gujarat, which had been severely affected by heavy rains and floods. The Coast Guard, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and Indian Air Force, had successfully relocated over 17,000 people from flood-stricken areas.

The search for the missing crew members continues, with all efforts focused on locating them and understanding the cause of the emergency landing.