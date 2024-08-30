Rescue Operation: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 2 Fishermen After Boat Sinks Off Ratnagiri Coast

Rescue Operation carried out by Indian Coast Guard | FPJ

In a swift and coordinated operation, the Indian Coast Guard successfully saved two fishermen from drowning after their fishing boat developed a hole and started flooding dangerously off the coast of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

A distress message was received at 1623 hrs on 29 Aug 24 by the Indian Coast Guard Station at Ratnagiri regarding flooding in fishing boat Mauli which was transiting off Purnagad, reporting that the boat is sinking around 12.7 Nautical Miles (approx 23 Kms) from Ratnagiri.

In response, ICG activated the Search & Rescue (SAR) mechanism and launched an operation within the shortest possible time frame. Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) alerted the mariners transiting the area to keep a lookout and render assistance.

The fisherman safely aboard the helicopter and transported to the Air Station | FPJ

Mauli transiting off Purnagad | FPJ

ICG Station Ratnagiri in co-ordination with ICG Air Station, at Ratnagiri, launched an aerial rescue operation to save the lives in duress. Within an hour, the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-1helicopter was launched to locate and rescue the fishermen. Upon arrival at the datum, the crew spotted the two fishermen shouting desperately for help from their boat which was struggling against strong currents.

With precise maneuvering amidst extreme and challenging weather conditions, the two fishermen were winched safely aboard the helicopter and transported to the Air Station where they received immediate medical care. As reported by the survivors, the boat was manned by 02 fishermen from Karnataka and were on a passage to Malpe, Karnataka.

The boat developed a significant hole in the hull around afternoon resulting in uncontrolled flooding. The crew anchored the fishing boat, however, due to extreme sea conditions, could do little to undertake de-flooding. Under the prevailing circumstances, the boat is suspected to have sunk subsequent to evacuation of the crew.